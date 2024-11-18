Ronshine Service Suspends Trading Amid Takeover Speculation

Ronshine Service Holding Company Ltd (HK:2207) has released an update.

Ronshine Service Holding Co., Ltd has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 18, 2024. The pause is due to an impending announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which may contain important insider information. Investors are keenly watching for further details that could impact the company’s stock value.

