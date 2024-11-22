News & Insights

Ronshine Service Announces Privatization Move and Delisting

November 22, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ronshine Service Holding Company Ltd (HK:2207) has released an update.

Ronshine Service Holding Co., Ltd is set to go private as Rongxin Yipin Co., Ltd proposes a privatization scheme involving a cash offer of HK$0.60 per share. This move, if approved, will lead to the cancellation of the company’s shares and its delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shareholders should note that the offered cancellation price will not be increased.

