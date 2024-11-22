Ronshine Service Announces Privatization Move and Delisting

Ronshine Service Holding Company Ltd (HK:2207) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ronshine Service Holding Co., Ltd is set to go private as Rongxin Yipin Co., Ltd proposes a privatization scheme involving a cash offer of HK$0.60 per share. This move, if approved, will lead to the cancellation of the company’s shares and its delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shareholders should note that the offered cancellation price will not be increased.

For further insights into HK:2207 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.