Ronshine China Reports Strong Sales Performance in 2024

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. reported impressive unaudited operating statistics for October 2024, with total contracted sales reaching approximately RMB658.6 million and a contracted gross floor area of about 64,879 square meters. Over the first ten months of the year, the company achieved cumulative contracted sales of around RMB6.14 billion, highlighting a steady demand in the real estate market. Investors are advised to consider these figures cautiously as they are based on preliminary data.

