Ronin Resources Targets Gold-Silver Opportunity in Argentina

Ronin Resources Ltd has submitted exploration applications for a significant gold-silver project in San Juan, Argentina, covering over 23,000 hectares. The region is known for its rich mineral deposits, and the company aims to utilize its local expertise to capitalize on this opportunity. This strategic move is part of Ronin’s broader strategy to enhance its portfolio and generate shareholder value.

