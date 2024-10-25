Ronin Resources Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, set to take place in Melbourne on November 25. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy by November 23, with details available on the company’s website. The meeting arrangements may change due to evolving conditions, so shareholders should stay informed through ASX announcements.

For further insights into AU:RON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.