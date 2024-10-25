News & Insights

Ronin Resources Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, set to take place in Melbourne on November 25. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy by November 23, with details available on the company’s website. The meeting arrangements may change due to evolving conditions, so shareholders should stay informed through ASX announcements.

