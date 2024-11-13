Ronin Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Key Update

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd (ASX: RON) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is set to remain until either the announcement is made or the start of regular trading on November 18, 2024. This move comes as part of Ronin’s efforts to meet its continuous disclosure obligations.

