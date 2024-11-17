News & Insights

Ronin Resources Boosts Exploration in San Juan, Argentina

November 17, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd is set to invigorate its exploration activities in San Juan, Argentina, after securing $461,500 through a share placement. The funds will primarily focus on the La Punilla Gold-Silver Project, leveraging the region’s rich mineral deposits and the expertise of their newly appointed Country Manager. This strategic move underscores Ronin’s commitment to expanding its asset portfolio and increasing shareholder value.

