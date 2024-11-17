Ronin Resources Announces New Securities Issuance

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd is set to issue 3.55 million unlisted options and 3.55 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issuance date slated for November 25, 2024. This move is part of a strategic placement, potentially offering investors new opportunities in the company’s growth trajectory.

