Rongzun International Sets Date for Interim Results

November 15, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

B & D Strategic Holdings Limited (HK:1780) has released an update.

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Investors can anticipate the potential announcement of an interim dividend following the meeting. This event may influence market perceptions and trading activities related to Rongzun’s stock.

