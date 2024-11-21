News & Insights

Rongzun International Reports Reduced Losses for 2024

November 21, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

B & D Strategic Holdings Limited (HK:1780) has released an update.

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant reduction in losses for the six months ending September 2024. The company anticipates a net loss not exceeding HK$12 million, compared to the previous year’s HK$25 million loss. This improvement is attributed to lower gross loss and controlled administrative expenses.

