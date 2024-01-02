News & Insights

Rongsheng Petrochemical, Aramco in talks to buy stake in each other's units

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

January 02, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Roxanne Liu and Aizhu Chen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Rongsheng petrochemical said on Tuesday it and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE are in talk for the Chinese company to buy a 50% stake in the Saudi firm's refining unit SASREF.

Rongsheng is also in talks with Aramco for the Saudi oil major to buy up to a 50% stake in Rongsheng's unit Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical Co, the Chinese company said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange, citing a memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Aizhu Chen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

