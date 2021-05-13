Ronald Lloyd Is The CEO, President & Director of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) And They Just Picked Up 59% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, Ronald Lloyd, recently paid US$11.75 per share to buy US$101k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 59%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aziyo Biologics

In fact, the recent purchase by Ronald Lloyd was the biggest purchase of Aziyo Biologics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$10.90). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Aziyo Biologics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:AZYO Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Aziyo Biologics insiders own about US$565k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Aziyo Biologics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Aziyo Biologics insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Aziyo Biologics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

