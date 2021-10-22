Rona Fairhead of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Just Spent US$219k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) should definitely note that insider Rona Fairhead recently paid US$96.02 per share to buy US$219k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 9.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oracle

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Rona Fairhead was not the only time they bought Oracle shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$689k worth of shares at a price of US$68.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$96.30. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Rona Fairhead bought 13.81k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$73.67. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ORCL Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Oracle

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Oracle insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about US$110b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oracle Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Oracle. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Oracle and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.