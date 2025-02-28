Ron Vincent At Crexendo Executes Options Exercise, Realizing $113K

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on February 28, as Vincent, Chief Financial Officer at Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Vincent, Chief Financial Officer at Crexendo, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 35,000 shares of CXDO, resulting in a transaction value of $113,403.

As of Friday morning, Crexendo shares are down by 1.12%, with a current price of $6.17. This implies that Vincent's 35,000 shares have a value of $113,403.

Get to Know Crexendo Better

Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call centers, collaboration services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments: Cloud telecommunications and Software Solutions. Its cloud telecommunications segment offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over any high-speed Internet connection. The Software Solutions segment is involved in revenue generation from software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. It generates subscription and maintenance support revenue from customer support and other supportive services. The company offers warranties on its products. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.

Crexendo: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Crexendo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 60.95%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Crexendo's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: Crexendo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Crexendo's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 124.6 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 3.06 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.7, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Crexendo's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.