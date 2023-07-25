News & Insights

Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says

July 25, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by Doina Chiacu and Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday but is uninjured, his spokesperson said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

The campaign did not release additional information.

DeSantis, 44,is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest.

