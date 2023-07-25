Ron DeSantis cuts dozens of staff as his 2024 campaign expenses pile up

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign said on Tuesday it had let go of 38 employees in recent weeks, or over one-third of the campaign's staff, as the Florida governor seeks to cut spending and rally his flagging electoral fortunes.

DeSantis, who is vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is in second place in the large Republican field, but he remains far behind former President Donald Trump, the front-runner.

"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," DeSantis' campaign manager, Generra Peck, said in a statement.

President Biden does not face a serious challenge for the Democratic nomination.

While DeSantis' campaign raised about $20 million in the second quarter, allies were concerned about how fast he burned through that cash. He spent about $8 million during that period.

Most of the money came from donors who contributed the maximum legal amount to his campaign and cannot contribute further this election. That could pose financial difficulties for DeSantis if he cannot increase the number of so-called "small dollar" donors in the near future.

The campaign had more than 90 paid staffers in the second quarter, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, an unusually high number for this stage in a presidential campaign.

DeSantis had cut roughly a dozen staffers earlier in July. The 38 that he has cut overall includes those staffers who were first eliminated.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Ross Colvin and Jonathan Oatis)

