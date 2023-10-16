Ron DeSantis And Nikki Haley Lock Horns Over Gaza Comments Amid Presidential Race: 'Let The Chips Fall Where They May'

GOP presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, on Monday, clashed over the Florida governor’s recent comments on Palestinians.

What Happened: DeSantis, in an interview with NBC, dismissed Haley's objections, attributing them to her desire to be “politically correct,” Politico reported.

“She's trying to be politically correct. She's trying to please the media and people on the left," DeSantis said. "I'm gonna speak the truth and let the chips fall where they may."

These comments come amidst the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, where Republican candidates criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the issue.

During a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday, DeSantis expressed that the U.S. should not accept any refugees from Gaza, claiming that Palestinians in Gaza "are all antisemitic."

Haley, who previously served as South Carolina’s governor and the U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration, countered DeSantis, stating that "half of Palestinians" don't want to be governed by Hamas.

"They want to be free from all of that. And America has always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists," Haley said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

In response to Haley’s remarks, DeSantis stood his ground, asserting that he was merely "defending the truth" and pointed out Hamas’s efforts to "teach the kids to hate Jews."

Why It Matters: This altercation arises at a time when Haley’s popularity as an alternative to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary is increasing. Both Haley and DeSantis are reportedly vying for the same conservative donor base.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, will pay a solidarity visit to Israel following the Hamas attacks. Hamas caught Israel by surprise last weekend with attacks on its civilians. In response, Israel launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and halted the supply of food and electricity to the region.

As per authorities, 30 American citizens lost their lives and 13 were still missing, with uncertainty surrounding how many might be held as hostages.

