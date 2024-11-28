News & Insights

Stocks

RomReal Ltd. Reports Q3 2024 Financials Amid Market Changes

November 28, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Romreal Ltd. (DE:3RR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RomReal Ltd., focusing on Romanian real estate, reported a decrease in net asset value to EUR 0.41 per share in Q3 2024, alongside a net loss of EUR 216,000. Despite a challenging quarter, RomReal achieved positive cash flow through property sales and infrastructure investments, while cash reserves stood at EUR 6.4 million. The Romanian real estate market saw price increases, with Constanta’s property prices rising by 2.04% during the quarter.

For further insights into DE:3RR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.