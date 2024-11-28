RomReal Ltd. Reports Q3 2024 Financials Amid Market Changes

Romreal Ltd. (DE:3RR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RomReal Ltd., focusing on Romanian real estate, reported a decrease in net asset value to EUR 0.41 per share in Q3 2024, alongside a net loss of EUR 216,000. Despite a challenging quarter, RomReal achieved positive cash flow through property sales and infrastructure investments, while cash reserves stood at EUR 6.4 million. The Romanian real estate market saw price increases, with Constanta’s property prices rising by 2.04% during the quarter.

For further insights into DE:3RR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.