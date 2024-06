Romreal Ltd. (DE:3RR) has released an update.

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 60,000 shares at NOK 2.48 each, bringing his total control to 5,973,006 shares or 14.44% of the company.

