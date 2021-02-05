Romney, Biden and Booker Want To Fix Child Poverty. Which Plan Is Best?

As debate continues on the best methods for reinvigorating the post-pandemic economy, attention in Washington has suddenly turned to child poverty.

The U.S. has a higher child poverty rate than many other developed nations, including Australia, Russia and the United Kingdom. The Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the economic divide, forcing more low-income families to rely on food banks and other forms of temporary aid.

In the past month, there have been three major proposals to address the growing issue of child poverty:

President Joe Biden has proposed temporarily expanding the child tax credit (CTC) as part of his American Rescue Plan , increasing the credit and making more of it refundable. Many Democrats may favor making the change permanent but it will require future congressional approval.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) this week introduced his Family Security Act proposal, which would give each household a monthly allowance for the children under its roof . Some analysts are saying that Romney’s proposal is even more beneficial than Biden’s plan.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), today introduced a proposal to create “baby bonds” —$1,000 savings accounts for every newborn in the country, with some children eligible for additional deposits of up to $2,000 per year. The funds would earn interest of about 3% per year, and could be accessed once the child turns 18, providing a kickstart once they reach adulthood to close the racial wealth gap, according to Booker’s plan. The senator has been a fan of baby bonds for some time, but has raised the idea again now that Democrats have control of Congress.

Senator Romney has been a recent proponent of alleviating child poverty by increasing the CTC. In a Feb. 4 statement, Romney said, “This proposal offers a path toward greater security for America’s families by consolidating the many complicated programs to create a monthly cash benefit for them, without adding to the deficit.”

While Romney submitting a plan when there’s one being drafted by Congress might seem like a competitive move, there’s a chance Democrats and Republicans could join forces to aid families during the pandemic and beyond.

Sen. Romney’s Family Security Act

Under Romney’s plan, a monthly cash payment would replace the CTC, which families receive once a year when parents and guardians file their tax returns. According to a Family Security Act factsheet, the plan would lift nearly 3 million kids out of poverty.

Right now, the CTC provides up to $2,000 per year per child. The credit is only partially refundable, which means that if you qualify for the credit but you don’t owe taxes, you won’t receive the full $2,000 per child. In this case, you’d only receive up to $1,400 as a tax refund payment.

The CTC also has income restrictions that disqualify some households if they don’t make enough money. About 27 million children in low-income households receive a partial credit or no credit at all.

Romney’s plan would provide parents of children up to five years old with $4,200 per year, and parents of children aged six to 17 with $3,000 per year. On a monthly basis, eligible parents would get between $250 and $350 per child, per month, with a monthly cap of $1,250.

Monthly payments would provide financial stability for many parents with limited means, allowing them to buy necessary items or pay bills each month with the funds, rather than waiting until the end of the year for a lump-sum tax refund.

Romney’s proposed benefit would phase out for households with annual incomes of $200,000 for single filers and $400,000 for joint filers. The plan would be administered through the Social Security Administration, instead of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and would be available for all children who have Social Security numbers.

Romney’s Plan Would Eliminate Other Social Programs

But the drawback of Romney’s plan is how he plans to pay for it, according to Chuck Marr, senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “Romney expands the Child Tax Credit on one hand, but then claws back some of the gains for low- and moderate-income people,” he says.

The plan would cut several social programs, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The plan would also eliminate head-of-household filing status, eliminate the SALT deduction (which allows some taxpayers to deduct state and local taxes on their federal tax return), and adjust Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility.

Meanwhile, President Biden and Democrats in Congress are pushing for similar, but not identical reforms.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

The Biden administration’s plan would also give cash to low-income households, although the measures would be temporary rather than permanent.

Biden has proposed a temporary increase to the maximum CTC, to $3,000 from $2,000 for each child age 17 and under, and up to $3,600 for kids under age six. The increase would be valid for one year, and the credit would be fully refundable—presently, only some of the CTC can be refunded. Lawmakers working on the legislation have also considered paying out the credit in monthly installments.

This plan would only be applicable for one year as the economy recovers, and would add to the national deficit. Romney’s plan, which would be paid for by consolidating existing programs, is funded through 2025, according to analysis by the Niskanen Center.

“Biden’s proposal in one fell swoop lifts an additional 4 million children above the poverty line,” Marr says. “But it’s only temporary, so he would need to get that enacted and then think about how to make it permanent.”

What’s the Future of the Child Tax Credit?

This is not the first time during the pandemic that lawmakers have discussed changing the CTC. The HEROES Act, passed by the House of Representatives last May, would have temporarily expanded the CTC, increasing the benefit amount and making it fully refundable.

A fully refundable credit, or one based on a monthly allowance, would be in line with comparable developed countries. There are lots of places around the world that send payments to households with children, including Canada, Australia, and most countries in the European Union. A family with two children in Ireland receives about the equivalent of about $4,000 USD per year, while in Australia, a two-child household (if the kids are age 13-19) gets about $9,500 USD per year.

While critics say these types of allowances disincentivize parents from looking for work and keep families reliant on government support, there’s plenty of research arguing otherwise. Families receiving benefits in Germany have been found to spend more on food, and a study of the U.S.’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) found that expectant parents were more likely to use prenatal care. And in Canada, the monthly allowance for children has boosted labor participation for women, who often bear the burden of child care.

If adults know they’ll get a monthly benefit, that may spur them to have more children or to have them sooner. That could boost a birth rate that’s been on the decline in the U.S. since the 1990s, and is expected to bottom out during the pandemic as families put off having kids due to fears of financial insecurity.

Romney’s call for changes to the CTC demonstrates bipartisan interest in supporting children and families. But as the pandemic plants its feet in a second year for the American economy, Romney’s overhaul may need to wait for consideration until another round of pandemic aid is in place.

Romney submitted his proposal as an amendment to the Senate budget resolution on Thursday, for which voting lasted long into the night. But it wasn’t one of the 41 amendments the Senate voted to include or jettison, out of 900 total proposals.

Even without further attention on Romney’s specific proposal, it’s clear that lawmakers are thinking about ways to boost financial conditions for families during the pandemic and beyond it.

