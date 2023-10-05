Rome's Ryder Cup golf club goes up in flames

ROME, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A large spectator stand of the Rome golf course that hosted last week's Ryder Cup was engulfed in flames on Thursday, firefighters said.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the Marco Simone club in the north-eastern suburb of Guidonia, where Europe regained the trophy they had lost to the United States at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze, which began at around 1730 (1530 GMT). The cause of the fire is still unclear, and no casualties have been reported.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.