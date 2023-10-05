News & Insights

Rome's Ryder Cup golf club goes up in flames

October 05, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Gavin Jones for Reuters ->

ROME, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A large spectator stand of the Rome golf course that hosted last week's Ryder Cup was engulfed in flames on Thursday, firefighters said.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the Marco Simone club in the north-eastern suburb of Guidonia, where Europe regained the trophy they had lost to the United States at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze, which began at around 1730 (1530 GMT). The cause of the fire is still unclear, and no casualties have been reported.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.