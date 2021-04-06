Markets
PCAR

Romeo Power Enters Long-term Supply Agreement With PACCAR - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) announced a long-term supply agreement with PACCAR (PCAR) to provide battery packs, modules and battery management systems for PACCAR's battery electric vehicles. Romeo Power will be a battery supplier for Peterbilt 579 and 520 BEVs in the United States and Canada through 2025. The start of production is expected to begin after 2021.

Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power, said: "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with PACCAR to deliver leading-edge energy technology solutions that provide our customers with the extended range, safety and reliability they need to succeed."

