News & Insights

Stocks

Rome Resources Gears Up for Mining Expansion

May 22, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rome Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources Ltd. is set to expand its mining portfolio by securing options to increase its stakes in the Bisie North Tin Project in eastern DRC through two binding term sheets. If exercised, these options will boost Rome’s interests in Mont Agoma SARL to 60% and in Medidoc-RD Congo SARL to 90%, contingent on various payments totaling millions in Canadian dollars and U.S. dollars. The deals are part of a strategic move that could see a change in ownership if a reverse takeover with Pathfinder Minerals Plc proceeds, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory acceptance.

For further insights into TSE:RMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.