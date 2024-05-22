Rome Resources Gears Up for Mining Expansion

Rome Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources Ltd. is set to expand its mining portfolio by securing options to increase its stakes in the Bisie North Tin Project in eastern DRC through two binding term sheets. If exercised, these options will boost Rome’s interests in Mont Agoma SARL to 60% and in Medidoc-RD Congo SARL to 90%, contingent on various payments totaling millions in Canadian dollars and U.S. dollars. The deals are part of a strategic move that could see a change in ownership if a reverse takeover with Pathfinder Minerals Plc proceeds, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory acceptance.

