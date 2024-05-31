News & Insights

Rome Resources Gears Up for Shareholder Vote on Pathfinder Acquisition

Rome Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources Ltd. has announced the filing of materials for a special shareholders meeting scheduled for July 2, 2024, to seek approval for a proposed acquisition by Pathfinder Minerals Plc, where Rome shareholders, barring any dissent, will receive 19.54 Pathfinder shares for each Rome share held. An interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia has been granted, authorizing the meeting where shareholders will vote on the arrangement which requires two-thirds approval. Shareholders of record as of May 14, 2024, are eligible to vote and are advised to review the management information circular for details.

