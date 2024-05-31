Rome Resources Gears Up for Shareholder Vote on Pathfinder Acquisition

Rome Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources Ltd. has announced the filing of materials for a special shareholders meeting scheduled for July 2, 2024, to seek approval for a proposed acquisition by Pathfinder Minerals Plc, where Rome shareholders, barring any dissent, will receive 19.54 Pathfinder shares for each Rome share held. An interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia has been granted, authorizing the meeting where shareholders will vote on the arrangement which requires two-thirds approval. Shareholders of record as of May 14, 2024, are eligible to vote and are advised to review the management information circular for details.

For further insights into TSE:RMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.