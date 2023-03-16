TGN

Romania's Transgaz ready to build pipeline for Black Sea gas

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 16, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, March 16 (Reuters) - Romania's gas pipeline operator Transgaz will build a new pipeline worth an estimated 500 million euros ($529.30 million) meant to bring offshore Black Sea gas to the national grid once the two gas producers make a final investment decision, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom , majority controlled by Austria's OMV and state-owned Romgaz are expected to make a final decision to invest in a long-awaited offshore project by mid-2023. The project is estimated to cost 4 billion euros and produce at least 6 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

"We are readying the transport infrastructure (for the project)," the prime minister said. "Transgaz has signed the contract, with ... works set to start after a final investment decision is made." ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie;) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com ; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie)) Keywords: OMV PETROM ROMANIA/OFFSHORE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.