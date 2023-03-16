Romania's Transgaz ready to build pipeline for Black Sea gas

BUCHAREST, March 16 (Reuters) - Romania's gas pipeline
operator Transgaz
Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom
"We are readying the transport infrastructure (for the project)," the prime minister said. "Transgaz has signed the contract, with ... works set to start after a final investment decision is made." ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie;) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com ; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie)) Keywords: OMV PETROM ROMANIA/OFFSHORE (URGENT)
