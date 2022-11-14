Romania's Transgaz nine-month net profit surges 144% y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz ROTGN.BX
* Says its net profit surged by 144% on the year to 273.6 million lei ($57.93 million) driven by increased revenue largely from interconnection capacity tenders.
* Says operating revenue before construction activity, according to IFRIC12 rose 16% on the year to 1.1 billion lei.
* Says it transported 102.2 million MWh worth of natural gas in the first nine months, down 9% on the year.
Further company coverage: ROTGN.BX
($1 = 4.7228 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
