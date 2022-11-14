Romania's Transgaz nine-month net profit surges 144% y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz ROTGN.BX

* Says its net profit surged by 144% on the year to 273.6 million lei ($57.93 million) driven by increased revenue largely from interconnection capacity tenders.

* Says operating revenue before construction activity, according to IFRIC12 rose 16% on the year to 1.1 billion lei.

* Says it transported 102.2 million MWh worth of natural gas in the first nine months, down 9% on the year.

($1 = 4.7228 lei)

