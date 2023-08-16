News & Insights

Romania's Transgaz net profit down 60% y/y in H1

August 16, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

BUCHAREST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz TGN.BX

Says its net profit fell 60% on the year in the first half to 70.82 million lei ($15.66 million).

Says its operating revenue before the balancing and construction activity, according to IFRIC12 was up 8% on the year at 761.09 million lei.

Says it transported 69.2 million MWh worth of gas in the first half, down roughly 2% on the year.

($1 = 4.5216 lei)

