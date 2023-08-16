Romania's Transgaz net profit down 60% y/y in H1

BUCHAREST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz TGN.BX
Says its net profit fell 60% on the year in the first half to 70.82 million lei ($15.66 million).
Says its operating revenue before the balancing and construction activity, according to IFRIC12 was up 8% on the year at 761.09 million lei.
Says it transported 69.2 million MWh worth of gas in the first half, down roughly 2% on the year.
($1 = 4.5216 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.