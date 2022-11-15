Romania's Romgaz net profit up by a third y/y in Q3

BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz ROSNG.BX

Says recorded a net profit of 511.9 million lei ($107.90 million) in the third quarter, up 30% on the year, driven by higher gas and power prices.

Says EBITDA was 712.4 million lei, up 14.6% on the year.

Says its turnover rose 166.1% in the third quarter to 3.32 billion lei.

Says total spending was up 177.4% to 2.84 billion lei in the third quarter, driven mainly by royalty taxes and taxes on additional income from gas and electricity sales.

Says it produced 3,687 million m3 natural gas in the first nine months, down 0.5% on the year.

Says it produced 839.5 Gwh worth of electricity, up 97% on the year.

Says estimated national gas consumption recorded a 14.0% drop for the first nine months of 2022, while Romgaz's market share stood at 50.5%.

Further company coverage: ROSNG.BX

($1 = 4.7441 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.