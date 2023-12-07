News & Insights

Romania's plan to boost Ukraine grain transit very achievable, minister says

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 07, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

BUCHAREST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Romania's plan to boost the monthly transit capacity for Ukrainian grain through its Constanta port to four million metric tons is still achievable, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Thursday.

Transit through Romania was a record 3 million tons in October alone, Grindeanu said, speaking after a meeting with officials from Ukraine, Moldova, the European Commission and the United States to assess Ukraine's biggest alternative export route for grains.

