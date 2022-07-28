Romania's OMV Petrom says more information needed on offshore gas law

Adds detail

BUCHAREST, July 28 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX will need more information on a newly amended offshore gas law before it makes a final investment call on its Black Sea project in mid-2023, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The introduction of a tax on offshore gas income in 2018 prompted OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, to put on hold its Neptun Deep deepwater project, where it has discovered 1.5 trillion-3 trillion cubic feet of gas.

After years of stalling, Romanian lawmakers amended the law in May, reducing the tax and removing export restrictions in a bid to unlock investment in the Black Sea where the country has an estimated 200 billion cubic metres of gas.

OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere said on Thursday the law raised further questions over free market principles.

"I am confident that Romanian authorities understand the strategic importance of Neptun Deep and therefore I am sure that we will get the clarifications we need as soon as possible," she told a news conference.

The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.9 billion lei ($599 million) in the second quarter, seven times higher than in the same period of last year, driven by "unprecedentedly high and volatile" commodity prices.

Its shares were up 2.9% on the day, outperforming Bucharest's bluechip index .BETI.

OMV Petrom stopped importing Russian products in March in agreement with EU goals and was looking to diversify energy import sources to secure its supply chain, including through booking LNG capacity.

The company produces around 75%-80% of the crude it processes at its Petrobrazi refinery and of the natural gas it sells and uses to produce electricity.

It also said it expected to sign a partnership with Romanian state-owned coal-fired power producer CE Oltenia to build four photovoltaic parks with capacity of around 450 MW in the third quarter.

($1 = 4.8412 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.