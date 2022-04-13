Romania's industrial output down 1.0% m/m in February

BUCHAREST, April 13 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial output ROIP=ECI fell 1.0% on the month in February, and was also down 1.0% on the year ROIPY=ECI, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Following is a table of the industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

FEBRUARY

JANUARY

change mth/mth (%)

-1.0

2.9

change yr/yr

-1.0

1.1

Mining mth/mth

-1.4

-2.6

Mining yr/yr

-0.3

1.6

Manufacturing mth/mth

0.5

4.3

Manufacturing yr/yr

2.1

1.0

Energy mth/mth

-2.8

-5.4

Energy yr/yr

-5.3

0.3

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

