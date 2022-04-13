Romania's industrial output down 1.0% m/m in February

BUCHAREST, April 13 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial output ROIP=ECI fell 1.0% on the month in February, and was also down 1.0% on the year ROIPY=ECI, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
Following is a table of the industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
FEBRUARY
JANUARY
change mth/mth (%)
-1.0
2.9
change yr/yr
-1.0
1.1
Mining mth/mth
-1.4
-2.6
Mining yr/yr
-0.3
1.6
Manufacturing mth/mth
0.5
4.3
Manufacturing yr/yr
2.1
1.0
Energy mth/mth
-2.8
-5.4
Energy yr/yr
-5.3
0.3
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
