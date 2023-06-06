Romania's Hidroelectrica to list up to 20% of stock from July

Recasts headline, adds detail

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica said on Tuesday that it plans to list up to 20% of its stock on the local bourse, in what could be one of Europe's largest initial public offerings (IPO) so far this year.

The state-backed company, which operates more than 180 hydro-electric power plants across Romania, expects to start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange next month.

The offering will include up to 20% of Hidroelectrica's shares, held by Fondul Proprietatea, a fund managed by U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton BEN.N.

Banks will start taking stock orders from investors after the local securities watchdog approves the prospectus for the share sale.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens and Sharon Singleton)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.