Romania's Hidroelectrica to list up to 20% of stock from July

June 06, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica said on Tuesday that it plans to list up to 20% of its stock on the local bourse, in what could be one of Europe's largest initial public offerings (IPO) so far this year.

The state-backed company, which operates more than 180 hydro-electric power plants across Romania, expects to start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange next month.

The offering will include up to 20% of Hidroelectrica's shares, held by Fondul Proprietatea, a fund managed by U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton BEN.N.

Banks will start taking stock orders from investors after the local securities watchdog approves the prospectus for the share sale.

