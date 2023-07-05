Romania's Hidroelectrica says IPO priced at RON 104 Per Share

BUCHAREST, July 5 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica's said on Wednesday its initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, implying a market capitalisation of 46.8 billion lei ($10.29 billion).

The final price offer is around the middle of the original price range of 94-112 lei. The company, which will list on July 12, said the IPO amounted to Fondul's entire 19.94% holding.

($1 = 4.5483 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kim Coghill)

