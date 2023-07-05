News & Insights

Romania's Hidroelectrica says IPO priced at RON 104 Per Share

Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

July 05, 2023 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, July 5 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica's said on Wednesday its initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, implying a market capitalisation of 46.8 billion lei ($10.29 billion).

The final price offer is around the middle of the original price range of 94-112 lei. The company, which will list on July 12, said the IPO amounted to Fondul's entire 19.94% holding.

($1 = 4.5483 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.