Romania's Hidroelectrica expects IPO at end-2021 at earliest

Adds details

BUCHAREST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in Romanian state power producer Hidroelectrica could take place by the end of this year at the earliest pending legislative changes, its chief executive Bogdan Badea said on Monday.

The planned listing is currently on hold as a result of a 2020 bill approved by parliament postponing the sale of shares in state-owned firms by two years, a move analysts said would stunt capital markets.

However, a new centre-right government established only a month ago plans to eliminate the bill when lawmakers reconvene for a new session in February, deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna told a news briefing, adding that this was a top priority.

"Depending on when this happens, we hope for a Hidroelectrica listing at the end of this year in the best case scenario, if ... we have enough time to prepare," the company’s manager Bogdan Badea told the same briefing.

"I don't want to say later than the spring of next year because it is an expected listing which must happen, a moment which I think will be crucial for the Romanian capital market."

With a stock market capitalisation of 163.05 billion lei ($41 billion), the Bucharest Stock Exchange ranks among the smallest in central and eastern Europe and badly needs liquidity, as do private pension funds, some of Romania's largest institutional investors.

FTSE Russell upgraded the bourse to "secondary emerging market" from "frontier" status in September.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis and the IPO bill, Hidroelectrica, Romania's largest power producer, had hoped to list a minority stake in 2020.

The $2.6 billion Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX investment fund, said on Monday it could support the IPO by contributing part of its 20% stake in Hidroelectrica, which it values at 1.05 billion euros ($1.28 billion), roughly half of its net asset value.

($1 = 4.0083 lei)

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.