Romania's gas storage facilities 90% full for winter

September 07, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

BUCHAREST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled to the targeted 90% capacity ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline, former energy minister Virgil Popescu said on Thursday.

Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required gas locally through state producer Romgaz ROSNG.BX, oil and gas group OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG).

