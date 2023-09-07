Romania's gas storage facilities 90% full for winter

BUCHAREST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled to the targeted 90% capacity ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline, former energy minister Virgil Popescu said on Thursday.

Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required gas locally through state producer Romgaz ROSNG.BX, oil and gas group OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG).

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Alan Charlish)

