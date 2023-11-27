News & Insights

Romania's energy support scheme expected to cost 3 bln lei in 2024-official

November 27, 2023 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Romanian government's energy support scheme for households and industry is expected to cost the state budget 8.4 billion lei ($1.85 billion) overall this year and roughly 3 billion lei in 2024, the deputy director of energy regulator ANRE Gabriel Andronache said on Monday.

Romania has been capping gas and power bills for households, small businesses and industry and compensating suppliers for the difference since Nov. 2021. The government has changed the scheme repeatedly, introducing windfall taxes and partially regulating its power market until March 2025.

($1 = 4.5501 lei)

