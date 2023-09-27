News & Insights

Romania's Digi in talks with Macquarie, Abrdn to sell stake in fibre network- Expansion

September 27, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Romanian telecom company Digi DIGI.BX is in talks with Macquarie MQG.AX and Abrdn ABDN.L to sell a stake in its optic fibre network in Spain to raise cash to invest in the country, newspaper Expansion said on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the process.

Digi, which has expanded quickly in the Spanish market with low fees, is looking to develop a mobile phone infrastructure in the country, Expansion said, without providing any detail on the stakes the funds would buy and how would the network be valued.

The Romanian company is also getting cash to bid for the assets Orange ORAN.PA and MasMovil may be forced to sell to get their 18 billion euro ($19 billion) merger authorized by EU antitrust regulator.

Beside the Orange-MasMovil deal and the entry of Digi, many other investors have been eyeing the Spanish telecom industry in the past couple of years.

Digi, Macquarie and Abrdn did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

($1 = 0.9468 euros)

