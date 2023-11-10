Romania's central bank says 'not the time' for rate cuts, raises inflation outlook

Adds details

BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank maintained its annual inflation forecast for this year but raised its outlook for 2024, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday, driven mainly by fiscal measures ahead of elections.

The bank was sticking with a "higher for longer" stance on interest rates, Isarescu said, as other central banks in Central and Eastern Europe ease monetary conditions.

"Now is not the time to even discuss about interest rate cuts," Isarescu told a conference. "A cut cannot come until we see inflation solidly down."

Presenting the bank's inflation outlook, which sees price growth in 2024 higher than previously predicted, Isarescu said the forecast was looking "relatively good."

The bank expects inflation at 7.5% in December. It sees inflation at 4.8% at end-2024, compared with 4.4% forecast previously and above its 1.5%-3.5% target band.

The bank only sees inflation falling within target in the third quarter of 2025.

Earlier this week, policymakers kept the benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.00%, as expected.

Romania holds local, parliamentary, presidential and European elections next year, and the coalition government has already announced plans to raise state pensions twice, despite objections of unsustainability from the finance minister.

Isarescu said the bank's forecasts were based on data existing in October and did not include planned pension and wage moves that have yet to be approved.

The government has already approved a series of tax hikes and new levies to shore up a budget deficit which will overshoot this year's target. The International Monetary Fund has said the measures will not be enough to boost tax revenue sufficiently.

Isarescu said the first round effect on inflation of higher VAT and excise taxes would be 0.9%.

Analysts expect Romanian policymakers to be the last in Central and Eastern Europe to cut interest rates in the first half of 2024. The benchmark is seen coming down to 5.75% at the end of 2024.

The Romanian leu EURRON= traded steady on Friday, at 4.969 to the euro, underperforming peers in the region.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jason Hovet and Angus MacSwan)

