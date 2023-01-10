Romania's central bank lifts benchmark rate to 7.00%

Adds analysts, details

BUCHAREST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank delivered one more hike to its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday in what analysts said could be the end of policy tightening in central Europe, and said multi-decade high inflation could fall to single digits in the third quarter.

The bank also dropped a previous commitment to retain "firm control" over money market liquidity, a tightening tool policymakers have been using to push borrowing costs further above the benchmark rate.

High year-end spending by the finance ministry has created surplus liquidity in money markets and Valentin Tataru, chief economist at ING Bank Romania said that a return to previous liquidity shortages looked "improbable".

Romanian policymakers began winding down the pace of tightening at their previous meeting in November, in line with others in central Europe after a year of sharp hikes.

Tuesday's quarter-point hike to 7.00% for a total tightening of 575 basis points since Oct. 2021 brings the benchmark to its highest level in over a decade.

Meanwhile, headline inflation rose faster than expected in November to hit 16.76% year-on-year. The central bank has forecast inflation at 16.3% at the end of 2022.

On Tuesday, the bank said an extended government support scheme to cap energy prices for households and companies will help push inflation to single digits by the third quarter of this year, sooner than expected.

The bank has said inflation will not return to its 1.5%-3.5% target before 2024.

"For now we think that today's move marks the end of the tightening cycle," Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"Although the headline inflation rate is likely to fall sharply later this year, it will still take time for inflation to return to target and we don't think that the central bank will shift to interest rate cuts this year."

The Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged from levels before the decision, down 0.1% against the euro on the day.

On Tuesday, the central bank also raised its lending facility rate to 8.00% from 7.75% and its deposit rate to 6.00% from 5.75%.

