Romania's central bank keeps benchmark rate steady at 7.00%

BUCHAREST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI on hold at 7.00% as expected on Monday, saying planned tax changes by the government to curb a widening budget deficit heightened uncertainty over the inflation outlook.

The bank said it expected July's annual inflation reading, due later this week, to show price growth fell into single digits for the first time in a year and a half.

Inflation will near the upper half of its 1.5%-3.5% target margin by end-2024, the bank added.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will release new inflation forecasts on Wednesday. The bank currently expects inflation to ease to 7.1% in December and 4.2% at end-2024.

But the inflation outlook was clouded by pending tax changes from the coalition government, which has overestimated its revenue target for the year and is set to overshoot a budget deficit target of 4.4% of gross domestic product.

The ruling Social Democrats and Liberals have yet to agree a final package of spending cuts and tax hikes meant to reassure the European Commission it is committed to lowering its public deficit below the bloc's 3% threshold.

Fiscal consolidation is key to ensure Romania continues to receive EU recovery funds, which are underpinning infrastructure investment and economic growth. Romania holds presidential, general, local and European elections in 2024.

"The current inflation outlook is marked by heightened uncertainties, mainly stemming ... from the fiscal measures that are expected to be implemented with a view to boosting public revenues," the bank said in a statement.

The Romanian leu EURRON=showed little reaction to the rate announcement and was last trading 0.1% weaker versus the euro on the day.

All analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had expected the unchanged rate decision. Borrowing costs are seen on hold throughout 2023, and down to 6.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

"In our view, policymakers are only likely to shift to interest rate cuts in early 2024, once there is firmer evidence that inflation risks have eased," said Nicholas Farr, emerging market economist at Capital Economics.

