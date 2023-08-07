News & Insights

Romania's central bank keep benchmark rate steady at 7.00%

Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS

August 07, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI on hold at 7.00% as expected on Monday, saying planned tax changes by the government to curb a widening budget deficit heightened uncertainty over the inflation outlook.

The bank said it expected July's annual inflation reading, due later this week, to show price growth fell into single digits for the first time in a year and a half.

Inflation will move near the upper half of its 1.5%-3.5% target margin by end-2024, the bank added.

All analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had expected the unchanged rate decision. Borrowing costs are seen on hold throughout 2023, and down to 6.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

