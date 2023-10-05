Romania's central bank holds benchmark rate at 7.00%

Adds analyst comment, market reaction, details

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI unchanged at 7.00% as expected on Thursday, staying cautious about the impact on inflation of pending government tax hikes ahead of a busy election year.

Whereas central bank peers in Hungary and Poland have begun easing monetary policy, Romanian Governor Mugur Isarescu has said policymakers would keep interest rates higher for longer until certain inflation will fall below 7.0%.

The bank expects inflation at 7.5% in December and 4.4% by the end of next year, still above its 1.5%-3.5% target range.

In September, Romania's coalition government approved a law raising some taxes and introducing new levies from 2024 in an effort to curb a budget deficit which is seen overshooting this year's target by more than 1 percentage point.

The fiscal package, which is currently pending a challenge at the country's top court, was a step in the right direction but more measures would be needed to lower the deficit over the next two years, the International Monetary Fund said.

The IMF has also said the central bank's commitment to hold rates unchanged through 2023 was appropriate.

All analysts polled by Reuters expected Thursday's decision. Borrowing costs are seen on hold at their highest level in more than a decade throughout 2023, and down to 6.5% at the end of the first half of 2024.

"It seems as though policymakers want to see firm evidence of domestically generated inflation on a clear downward trend before turning to rate cuts," Capital Economics emerging Europe economist Nicholas Farr said.

"The NBR will be the last in Central and Eastern Europe to start cutting interest rates, and we expect relatively limited monetary easing over the course of next year."

Fiscal consolidation is key to ensure Romania continues to receive EU recovery funds, which are underpinning infrastructure investment and economic growth. Romania holds presidential, general, local and European elections in 2024.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged from levels before the decision, trading 0.1% up versus the euro on the day.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)

