Romania's central bank holds benchmark rate at 7.00%

BUCHAREST, April 4 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI on hold at 7.00% on Tuesday for the second consecutive month, as expected, warning of elevated uncertainty even as it expects inflation to fall at a faster pace.

The bank also said the slowdown in economic activity in the first quarter would be more subdued than expected, although still pronounced on a year-on-year basis, and that a slowing core inflation rate was countered by the gradual pass-through into consumer prices of increased costs of materials and wages.

All analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month expected the decision. A majority expect borrowing costs to remain at 7.0% throughout 2023.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish)

