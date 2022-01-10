Romania's central bank hikes key rate by 25 bps to 2.00%

Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% as expected on Monday, sticking with its gradual approach towards rate hikes, but it further widened the corridor between its lending and deposit rates as a means of tightening policy.

The bank raised its lending facility rate to 3.00% from 2.50% but kept its deposit rate at 1.00%, affecting interbank rates and increasing the effectiveness of its benchmark.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the quarter percentage point hike, with three expecting a larger 50 basis point increase. The median forecast puts the rate at 3.00% at end-2022.

