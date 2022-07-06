Romania's central bank delivers bigger than expected rate hike

Adds details

BUCHAREST, July 5 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECIby one percentage point to 4.75% on Wednesday, more than had been expected, ramping up the pace of tightening as inflation is expected to rise further.

The hike, its seventh since October, still leaves Romania lagging behind its central European peers, who have sharply raised rates in the last year to combat surging inflation as tight labour markets bolster consumer demand and allow companies to pass on rising costs.

Romanian policymakers, who must tread a narrow line between curbing inflation and fuelling an already wide external shortfall, have relied on firm market liquidity controls as a means to tighten policy beyond the benchmark rate.

On Wednesday, the bank raised its lending facility rate to 5.75% from 4.75% and its deposit rate to 3.75% from 2.75%.

"The recent (rate) upside surprises in the Czech Republic and Hungary will likely be on the forefront of the central bank's mind," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

"However, these decisive moves have signalled in both countries that the central banks are approaching the end of their tightening cycles. The NBR has still a long way to go and has in the past maintained that it will tighten at its own pace."

Inflation surged to a near 19-year high of 14.49% in May and the central bank expects it to peak above 15% in June, slightly tempered by government support schemes for energy bills and fuels.

A narrow majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 75 basis points hike, with the rest seeing a bigger one percentage point raise. The median forecast for the rate at year-end stood at 6.5%.

The Romanian leu was flat against the euro, unmoved from levels before the decision.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

