Romanian wheat production seen rebounding as drought fades

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Romania, one of the European Union's biggest grain producers, is expected to harvest 10.35 million tonnes of wheat this year in a sharp rebound from last year as farm belts recover from drought, consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday.

Drought and heatwaves last summer hurt crops in Romania and other parts of Europe, with maize suffering severe losses.

Regular rain this season, including in April, has helped ease dryness that hampered wheat sowing last autumn, Agritel said in a note.

Water reserves remained limited in the southeast of the country, however, while generally rainfall during the rest of spring would be crucial for determining final yields, the French firm added.

Other observers also anticipate improved wheat yields this year in Romania and other parts of eastern Europe, which could maintain large supplies that some EU nations have blamed on an influx of cheaper crops from war-torn Ukraine.

“We will have a good crop, Ukraine will have a good crop because they too got rain. It is not going to be good, because the two crops will clash again,” Cezar Gheorghe of consultancy AGRIColumn told Reuters.

In response to pressure from farmers and governments, the EU is proposing to temporarily restrict Ukrainian grain to transit in five eastern EU countries, including Romania, while offering aid for local farmers.

While rain has boosted the condition of winter crops like wheat in Ukraine, the authorities and analysts expect a sharp fall in grain production and exports in the upcoming 2023/24 season due to war disruption to the agricultural sector.

Agritel, part of Argus Media, released its Romanian wheat crop forecast to clients earlier this month following a survey of local contacts, it said.

