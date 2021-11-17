Romanian wheat offered lowest in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders

World Markets

The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday was believed to be $346.97 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from Romania, traders said in initial assessments.

HAMBURG/CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday was believed to be $346.97 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from Romania, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Ameropa for 60,000 tonnes.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.

The tender sought wheat for shipment between Jan. 1-15, 2021, for payment at sight (immediate).

Traders said these offers were submitted with the seller source country, and FOB price in dollars a tonne. All were for 60,000 tonnes unless otherwise stated, and some participants made several offers:

GTCS Russian, $349.69

Soufflet French $347.74

Dreyfus Ukrainian $350.00

Solaris Russian $351.36

Nibulon Ukrainian $348.00

Grainexport Romanian $354.00

Grainexport Russian $357.50

Ameropa Romanian $346.97

Viterra French $349.75

Viterra Russian $359.97

Viterra's Russian offer was 55,000 tonnes

GASC has also opened its tenders to wheat from Baltic Sea exporter Latvia.

In its last wheat tender on Nov. 1, GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at the lowest price of $331.90 a tonne FOB or $363.83 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

