Romanian wheat offered lowest at Egypt's GASC tender -traders

CAIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Tuesday received a lowest offer of $268.47 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international purchasing tender for the grain, traders said.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat from international suppliers for shipment Aug. 11-20. It said it would pay for the wheat at sight.

"A strong rise in Chicago wheat futures and uncertainty about the Russian export tax are holding back some suppliers from offering Russian wheat this week," a European trader said.

Export prices of Russian wheat, of which Egypt is a main buyer, rose for a third week in a row last week, buoyed by higher prices in Chicago and Paris on supply concerns, analysts said on Monday.

Starting from June 2, Moscow will launch a permanent formula-based export tax for wheat, barley and corn. The formula for wheat will be set at 70% of the difference between a base price of wheat per tonne and $200.

Wheat climbed to its highest since February 2013 on the Chicago exchange, while soybeans hit a near eight-year peak.

Another European trader said Russian farmers were unwilling to sell, making it "very hard to make a realistic assessment of Russian [wheat] price levels in August".

Traders said the following offers were presented at the tender in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:

ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $268.88

LDC: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $281 (offer valid until 1700 local time)

Glencore: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $281.86

Soufflet: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $289.75 (offer valid until 1700 local time)

Agro AST: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $277

Cargill: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $269.95

Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $297

Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $295

Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $277.77

Olam: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $285

Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $268.47

CHS: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $273.80

Traders said the following offers were the best including cost and freight (C&F):

Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $268.47 and $17.37 freight equating to $285.84

ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $268.88 and $17.37 freight equating to $286.25

Cargill: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $269.95 and $17.37 freight equating to $287.32

CHS: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $273.80 and $17.37 freight equating to $291.17

Agro AST: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $277 and $17.68 freight equating to $294.68

Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $277.77 and $18.48 freight equating to $296.25

Glencore: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $281.86 and $17.98 freight equating to $299.84

No purchase has yet been made. GASC requested offers remain valid for 24 hours, but the tender may still close on Tuesday.

