Romanian wheat offered lowest at Egypt's GASC tender -traders

CAIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state tender for wheat on Tuesday was $268.47 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian grain, traders said.

The offer was presented by Ameropa.

