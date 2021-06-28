Romanian wheat offered lowest at Egypt's GASC tender

Adds details, quote and offers list

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday received a lowest offer of $242.93 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat on a free-on-board basis in an international tender for the grain, traders said.

The buyer is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Aug. 25-Sept. 5 with payment to be made at sight.

GASC amended its tender terms to allow suppliers to present freight offers for their cargoes outside of the standard shipping tender process but traders said on Monday that GASC did not receive a single one.

Instead the buyer received offers for six vessels in the freight tender, which was held separately.

"We will go as usual and will not offer in the freight tender to avoid additional risks," one trader said.

"Freight markets are turbulent and we need to see how the new system works."

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index .BADI, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose at its last session on Friday bolstered by firmer rates across vessel segments.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented at the tender in dollars per tonne on a FOB basis:

GTCS: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $255.00

GTCS: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $252.00

Soufflet: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $256.74

ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $249.85

ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $249.75

LDC: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $248.00

Agro AST: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $254.80

Olam: 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $247.75

Cofco: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $246.29

CHS: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $245.27

Cargill: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $242.93

Viterra: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $248.40

Viterra: 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $248.80

Nibulon: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $255.00

Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $250.88

Inerco: 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $248.80

Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $246.00

Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $244.89

Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $244.89

Traders said the following were the best offers including cost and freight (C&F):

Cargill: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $242.93 and $27.85 freight equating to $270.78

Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $244.89 and $27.85 freight equating to $272.74

Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $244.89 and $27.85 freight equating to $272.74

CHS: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $245.27 and $30.48 freight equating to $275.75

Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $246.00 and $30.48 freight equating to $276.48

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Monday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.